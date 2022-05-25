HILLMAN — The Hale softball team played up at Hillman on Monday, May 16 in a pair of North Star League Little Dipper games. The Lady Eagles came up short in the contests, 17-2 and 19-4. Hillman clinched the Little Dipper division with the victories.
Ali Beebe took the loss pitching, while Callie Hicks and Felicity Hicks had the team’s lone base hits.
“We struggled at the plate,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said.
In game two, it was Abby Parkinson taking the loss pitching. Erica Bernard and Aurora Brito had the team’s lone hits.
“Again, we struggled to produce hits at the plate,” Rinn said. “However, we were able to capitalize better with the runners we did have on base.”
Hale (1-19, 1-7 NSL Little Dipper) hosts Wolverine on Friday, wraps up the regular season on Tuesday when it hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.