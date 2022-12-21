OSCODA — Fresh off a loss to Cedarville just two days earlier, the Oscoda boys’ basketball team bounced back with a win on Monday, Dec. 12. It was a pretty lopsided victory for the Owls at that, taking down visiting AuGres in a North Star League crossover game, 57-19.

“I thought we did a better job pressuring them in our press and moved the ball much better against their zone,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “Blake Mallak did a great job defensively and really kept our offense flowing from the point guard position.”

