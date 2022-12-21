OSCODA — Fresh off a loss to Cedarville just two days earlier, the Oscoda boys’ basketball team bounced back with a win on Monday, Dec. 12. It was a pretty lopsided victory for the Owls at that, taking down visiting AuGres in a North Star League crossover game, 57-19.
“I thought we did a better job pressuring them in our press and moved the ball much better against their zone,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “Blake Mallak did a great job defensively and really kept our offense flowing from the point guard position.”
For the Wolverines, who have a team filled with underclassmen, it was a game they focused on growth as they continue to look for their first win of the year.
“We are causing turnovers, just need to be smarter with the ball,” AuGres head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Showing effort to get to the boards. Now, we need to turn on the hustle. beating kids back on the floor will help us. We need to be pushing the ball up the floor.”
The Owls got eight points in the first quarter from Connor McNichol and a pair of threes by Michael Myles, helping them to a 24-10 lead after one.
Two more threes by Myles in the second and six each from McNichol and Gage Woodward pushed that gap to 44-14 by the half and the Owls rolled to a commanding 57-16 running-clock lead entering the fourth.
The Owls had McNichol lead the way with 16 points, Myles and Woodard both finished with 12, Blake Mallak netted eight, Jaeden Ullman was good for five and Thad Spragg hit the nets for four points.
The Wolverines saw Casey Williams get eight points, Hunter Harmon put in seven and Levi Jones and Bryce Verdusco had two points apiece.
The Owls (2-1 overall) were also scheduled to play at Posen on Friday, however that contest was postponed. Their scheduled game at Atlanta on Monday was also postponed. Reasons for the cancellations were unclear at press time, but Poland hopes his young squad will be ready despite a long layoff before a big NSL Big Dipper game at Mio on Jan. 5.
“Honestly it is not ideal for us, we are young and need games,” Poland said. “It is a big game for us for the conference title, the first one in the Big Dipper. It is not ideal by any means, but we will have to (get ready) in house and get in the best practices we can.”
AuGres played a NSL crossover game at Alcona on Thursday, dropping this contest, 64-28.
“The boys had an extreme amount of progress,” Blackmore said. “Moving the ball, being more aggressive towards scoring and rebounds. The kids are moving around and losing their defender. Six kids scored, Landon Bender and Michael Brown with their first varsity points.”
The Wolverines had Harmon net eight points, Williams put in seven, Brennan Smolen netted six, Brown sank a three pointer in the final seconds for his three points and Bender and Verdusco had two points each.
The Wolverines wrapped up a busy week with a home non-conference game against midland Calvary Baptist, in what was a 58-27 loss.
“(The team) is still fighting hard to find their groove as a young team,” assistant coach Mo Osoki said. “This loss came as turnovers helped to widen the gap. These young men want to win, they want to learn and have made a commitment to making this team successful. Give them time to develop and they will be a lot of fun to watch.”
AuGres (0-5) hosted Bay City All Saints on Tuesday and heads down to the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Jan. 3.