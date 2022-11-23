TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area hockey team opened the season with three games last week. The Braves wrapped up their busy start to the year on Saturday, with a 4-2 home loss to the Genesee Generals (Davison) at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.

“We played OK, and then we got into the third period and started taking a lot of penalties and that just killed any chances for us to come back,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We killed off a lot of penalties, but it was just too much for us to do anything positive.”

