TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area hockey team opened the season with three games last week. The Braves wrapped up their busy start to the year on Saturday, with a 4-2 home loss to the Genesee Generals (Davison) at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
“We played OK, and then we got into the third period and started taking a lot of penalties and that just killed any chances for us to come back,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We killed off a lot of penalties, but it was just too much for us to do anything positive.”
The Generals scored the first goal of the game on a power play, but the Braves were able to tie at 1-1 thanks to a goal by Kyle Indreica, with assists by Charlie Schnettler and Braden Bolen.
Genesee pulled ahead 2-1 with a goal late in the opening period however. The Generals added the next two goals as well, taking a 4-1 lead late in the second.
Tawas slapped in the third period’s lone goal, with Devin Grathoff scoring on an assist by Indreica.
Freshman Adam Billinghurst was in goal for his first career start, and was quite busy; making 48 saves.
“(Adam) did a pretty good job,” Rettell said. “He only gave up four goals and three of them were on power plays, so he did pretty well.”
On Friday Tawas hosted L’Anse Creuse United, and lost this one 5-2. Tawas fell behind 2-0 after the first period and was behind 4-1 entering the third.
“We just had one bad period and got down by three goals,” Rettell said. “We played them even, or even better after that but got ourselves dug into a hole and we couldn’t get ourselves out of it. You have young players that is going to happen. We played hard otherwise, we just didn’t have enough to get past them.”
Tawas was behind 3-0 early in the second period, where Indreica scored on an assist by Cody Primm.
The Braves’ third period goal came from Zach Miller on an assist by Braden Bolen, that made it 4-2 at the time. L’Anse Creuse scored the final goal of the game with about four minutes remaining.
“It was encouraging, the kids were working hard and their pace was up, which is something we are trying to work on,” Rettell said. “I thought they did really well, just no rewards, that’s all. Sometimes that happens.”
Ethan Wood started in goal and made 22 saves while allowing four goals. Billinghurst four saves and gave up one goal.
Tawas opened up the season on Wednesday at Cadillac. The Braves had a rough opening period, falling behind 3-0 and ultimately lost the game 4-0.
“We were non existent that first period, it seemed like they were in our zone the whole time,” Rettell said. “We gave up three goals and then we turned it around and played pretty even in the second period and took it over into the third. We just didn’t have enough quality chances to get any goals, so they shut us out. You have a young team like we have, those things are going to happen.”
The Braves were outshot 40-to-21 in the contest. Wood played the whole way in goal, making 36 saves.
Tawas (0-3 overall) returns to action Dec. 3 at Bishop Foley. The three games in four days was ultimately a tough task for the Braves, especially considering the recent warm weather delayed ice being laid at their home arena.
“It has been a tough three weeks and then we played three games in four games and when you are this young it makes it hard to teach things and get things fixed,” Rettell said. “We have a lot of things to iron out and the practices coming up are really going to help. It has been a rough three weeks, no ice, hunting season, it has just been tough to put things together. We are hoping to put it all together. We will be OK.”
A two week break from games should allow them ample time on the ice.
“These two weeks with practice is really going to help us out and get us on the same page and we will be fine,” Rettell said. “One of the kids is coming back from an injury and that will help out a lot. We are still pretty confident with this program and where we will be at the end of the year. A lot of learning experiences in the beginning weeks will pay dividends.”