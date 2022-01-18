WEST BRANCH – The Oscoda swim and dive team made the trip to Ogemaw Heights on Saturday, to take part in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Invitational. Going up against four other teams, the Owls won the meet, and it really wasn’t even close as they tallied 348 points; well ahead of second place Chesaning’s 270 points.
“I am so proud of my team,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “This meet had a few teams in our league, but we managed to take out the competition. They are continuing to beat their best personal times left and right. I know they are excited to put another trophy in the trophy case. Moving forward, we will have an away meet against Ogemaw again on Tuesday. I think it will be a close meet, but I have no doubt we will show up and show out.”
The medley relay team of Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Danny Snider took second place and Raybourn was also second place in the 200 free.
Rudolph was second in the 200 individual medley and Penny Erickson was second in diving.
Raybourn was third in the butterfly and Snider was second in the 100 free. Rush added a third place finish in the backstroke.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Owls won a home Independent Swim Conference dual over Standish- Sterling, 132-33.
“Standish only had a few swimmers, but we brought our ‘A’ game and broke several personal records,” Steward said.
Oscoda (2-0 ISC) was at Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and heads to Essexville-Garber on Tuesday.