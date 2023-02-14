OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team traveled south to Chesaning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Owls were able to dominate the Independent Swim Conference meet, picking up a 103-67 victory.

“Top to bottom we don’t have any glaring holes,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “We have swimmers swimming exhibition that we expect will score critical points in the conference meet in a few weeks. It will be a real team effort.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos