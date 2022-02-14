MIO — A win Friday night in Mio would have clinched the North Star League championship for the Oscoda boys basketball team. The Owls were unable to get that done however, as they lost to the gritty Thunderbolts, 35-32.
A pair of early buckets in the paint by Trevor Miller helped Oscoda lead 8-5 after the first quarter, but Mio inched ahead 13-12 by the half.
The Owls jumped to a 26-25 lead entering the fourth, but Mio was able to steal the victory.
Miller finished with 15 points to lead the Owls, Michael Wrona netted eight, Brendan Apsitis scored four, Blake Mallak added three and Michael Gepfrey was held to two.
The Thunderbolts saw Nathan Hurst score 15 and Austin Fox scored 11.
On Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Owls had a blowout NSL Big Dipper home win over Whittemore-Prescott, 66-21.
Oscoda led 14-8 after the first quarter and 16-11 early in the second, and closed the half on a 19-4 run to take a commanding 35-15 lead into the locker room. The Owls also led 61-18 entering the fourth.
Gepfrey led the way with 24 points, Michael Myles added eight points, Apsitis netted seven, Wrona and Cameron Fabyan scored six points each, Miller put in five, Mallak and Damon Burrows scored four points each and Hunter Gerow put in two.
Oscoda (9-6 overall, 6-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Alcona on Tuesday with a chance to earn at least a share of the league title, hosts rival Tawas Area on Friday and heads to Pinconning on Wednesday.