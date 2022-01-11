GRAYLING – The Oscoda wrestling team battled it out in the Grayling Team Tournament on Saturday, coming in fifth place out of 13 teams. The Owls were a bit shorthanded during the day, competing with just nine or even eight wrestlers in their matches, but still managed a solid showing.
“We had a good day to finish fifth,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “It was great to see five-of-our eight earn 5-0 medals. Out of the 46 matches we competed in we only lost seven. We couldn’t be prouder of these student-athletes.”
In pool action, Oscoda topped Manton 39-30 and took down Frankfort 48-24, but lost to Cadillac 48-31.
In the crossover matches the Owls lost to Ithaca 45-36 and came up short to Lake City 48-24.
Going 5-0 on the day was Jhonas Williams (three pins), James London, Isaiah Spragg, Carson Gooch (four pins) and Ian Boboltz (four pins). Ethan Newcomb and Anthony Ward had three wins each and Jacob Wright and John Heisner had two wins apiece.
Oscoda (10-6 overall) hosts a North Star League tri-match tonight against Alcona and Rogers City. Lopez also announced that the team will honor former Owl wrestler Antonio Raona, who passed away over the summer in a car accident. They also head to Ogemaw Heights on Jan. 19 for another tri-match.