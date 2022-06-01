WEST BRANCH — The Tawas Area golf team closed out the regular season on Thursday, when they played at the Nightmare Invitational, held at the Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch. In a crop of 24 talented teams, Tawas finished 10th with an 18-hole team score of 354.
“Despite the rough weather, the team played pretty well and the course was in great shape,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “It is great event that attracts some great teams from all over the state.”
Alex Kaems tied for third place out of 140 golfers, with a 75. Granite Barringer shot a 91, Walker Hazen hit a 92, Jake Look carded a 96, Robert Jenkins was able to hit a 99 and Devin Grathoff shot a 104.
Tawas heads to its Division 3 regional meet today (Wednesday) at the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake.
“I have high expectations for our team,” Vainer said. “Our scores have been improving all year, including a very impressive practice round at the Quest this week. No doubt there are some great teams in our region, so we will have to play our best to finish in the top three to advance to the state finals.
“As far as individual competitors, Alex Kaems is one of the favorites to win the event,” he added. “It is both my and his expectation that he will finish as a top three individual to advance to states.”