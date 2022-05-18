WHITTEMORE —The Oscoda softball team won a pair of home North Star League Big Dipper games against Alcona on Monday, May 9. They were both high-scoring wins for the Lady Owls, 15-14 and 19-16.
Stats were not provided by press time.
On Thursday, Oscoda hosted Whittemore-Prescott for two more NSL Big Dipper contests.
The Owls won the first game handily, 19-4 but the Lady Cardinals got the better of them in game two, handing them a disappointing 17-12 loss.
Stats were not provided by press time.
Oscoda (9-7 overall, 5-1 NSL Big Dipper entering) hosted its own tournament on Saturday, was at Rogers City on Monday in a key league doubleheader, hosts Posen on Friday, heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Saturday for a tournament and is at John Glenn on Monday.