MARQUETTE — When he was a high school student athlete at Hale, Derek Marr was a key reason for not only the rebirth but the success of their cross country program. He has not only stayed involved in distance running, he has had vast amounts of success as the head coach of Marquette High School’s cross country team. Last month he served as head coach of the school’s U.P. state champion boys’ and girls’ cross country teams.
“A desire to help others achieve their best (got me into coaching),” Marr, a 2004 Hale graduate said. “I was very fortunate to have great role models in coaching that started at Hale High School. Barry Johnson was the school counselor, I didn’t realize it at the time but he was integrating sport psychology into our practices every day, he facilitated a growth mindset and relentless optimism to achieve in the face of challenges in all of his athletes. Reflecting back, this is probably a strong reason why I was led to earn a Ph.D. in sport psychology.
“From a high school coaching perspective Chad Brandt and Ryan Parkinson were my basketball coaches,” he added. “They demonstrated to me how important it is to have caring, enthusiastic people integrated in a community’s sport programs as they help lead young people to productive outlets, like sport especially in small towns like Hale, I hope to emulate this in the Marquette community to make it a better place.”
Marr, who also had a well-decorated track and field career, also helped recruit enough runners to start a cross country team way back in 2002; a squad that went on to finish fourth place in the 2003 cross country state finals. After stops as a coach and professor at Northwood University, University of Missouri and Southern Methodist University, he has served as the Associate Professor, Coordinator for Applied Science and Health at Northern Michigan University, where he primarily teaches coaching education and sport psychology.
Now, coaching at Marquette High School, he has already had great success. He previously won a boys’ state championship in track and field, and recently swept the state championships in both the boys’ and girls’ cross country U.P. state finals.
“I have three degrees that are highly related to sport coaching,” Marr said of a big reason for his success. “A B.S. in movement science, physical education from GVSU, a M.S. in Sport Pedagogy from Baylor and a Ph.D. in sport psychology from University of Missouri. In addition, I am a certified strength and conditioning coach and a mental performance consultant.”
Of course, he also learned the ropes from some other great coaches.
“I have also had the opportunity to learn from some of the best coaching in the nation and the world,” Marr said. “I was coached in college by Jerry Baltes, who has coached 15 national championship teams at GVSU and has the national program of the year trophy named after him. At Baylor I coached under Clyde Hart the world coach of the year, and consider my coaching mentor to be Todd Harbour, who was a big 12 coach of the year winner. I was mentored through my Ph.D., by Dr. Rick McGuire who was the founder of USA Track and Field Sport Psychology and included me on his research with Olympic Medalists in track and field.”
For Marr, his advice for those wishing to get into coaching, he harkens back to his education.
“Educate yourself about how to coach,” he said. “This includes formal education in exercise physiology, sport psychology as well as sport specific training. Also, build a coaching support network, when you are young shadow or assist successful coaches, when you are the head coach stay in touch with other coaches and work with them to help each other improve.”
Coaching cross country is a bit different than most team sports, but that is exactly why he loves it so much.
“I am proud to coach cross country because of a few reasons,” Marr said. “One; it is a health enhancing sport, many sports break the body down, distance has many health enhancing benefits, both physical and mental that I am happy to facilitate young people to regularly engage in. Two; it is a lifelong sport, many sports are hard to participate in after high school, running can be done anywhere, anytime and it doesn’t matter if you are 13 or 95. Three; competition and support are easily facilitated by a team, the resource of playing time, or having the ball does not exist like in other sports. We push each other because it leads to individual best performances, I stress the importance of being each other’s fiercest competitor and biggest supporter. In cross country I have athletes that finish last on the team but are incredibly happy because they ran a personal best.”