LINCOLN — Oscoda wrestling capped off their regular season in Alcona on Friday, at the North Star League individual championship tournament. The Owls had two league champions at the conclusion of the round-robin event.
Anthony Ward (152) won his weight class, getting wins over James Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott, Daniel Hardenburgh of Ogemaw Heights, Caden Reetz of Ogemaw Heights and he topped Mio’s Dallas Long twice.
James London (119) also took home first place honors, getting wins over Gunner Figgord of Mio, Dylan Karas of Alcona, Jay Wilmont of W-P, Thomas Saunders of W-P and Aaron Kruszinski from Ogemaw Heights.
Jhonas Williams was able to win two matches and came in second place in the 103 weight class. Isaiah Spragg (125) went 4-1 on the day to come in second and Ian Boboltz (140) was also second, going 4-1 as well.
Taking third in 130 was Carson Gooch and Jonathan Heisner (189), Jacob Wright (285) and Ethan Newcomb (112) all took fourth place, with Newcomb winning two matches.
“We wrestled well and got better,” head coach Tony Lopez said. “Ethan Newcomb has lost to (W-P wrestler) Eli Murphy twice and figured out a way to win, Jacob Wright is getting better every time he steps on the mat. Jhonas Williams controlled the match and pinned (his Mio opponent) who pinned him last week.”
Oscoda (15-12 overall) heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday for Division 4 team districts and hosts individual districts on Saturday.