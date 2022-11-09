TAWAS CITY — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team was able to make things interesting in their Division 3 district opener against Alcona. Battling the Lady Tigers at Tawas Area, on Monday, Oct. 31, the Lady Cardinals dropped the first two sets, and while they managed to push things out to five sets, they came up short, 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 21-25 and 15-5.
“Overall, I think we played as well as we could have,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “After the first set we settled in and our passing improved. We didn’t set ourselves up easy but Alcona struggled in the third and fourth sets which allowed the girls to fight back and get some momentum to flow our way. You couldn’t ask for anything more than to go five sets in a district match.”
Belle Steinley led the team with eight kills, six digs and two aces, Madison Kennedy had four kills and four digs, Breanne Wanks added six kills, four blocks and one ace, Morgan Hawks added four kills and 12 digs, Addison Ludwig had two aces and eight digs and Claire Blust chipped in with 22 assists, one kill, three aces and 10 digs.
“Wanks had one of her best matches of the season, she had some key blocks that kept us in the match,” Blust said.
While the loss ends the season, Blust felt that all things considered it was a successful year for the program.
“We had a lot of first year varsity players this year,” she said. “Over the season they gained some valuable playing experience. We potentially will have a young team again next year, but this years’ players experience will add to it.”