OSCODA – Through five weeks of the regular season, the Oscoda football team sat at 2-3 overall and appeared to be anything but a playoff team. The Owls (5-3 overall) have since righted the ship, winning their last three contests, and with a win at home against Houghton Lake (2-6) on Friday, they just might find themselves in the post-season for the fifth straight year, and sixth time in the last seven seasons.
“Our goal is to be 6-3 and in the playoff conversation,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We know that this is the first year that 6-3 is not a lock to get into the playoffs, so we need to finish strong and wait and see what happens. I certainly think we are one of the top 32 teams (in Division 7).”
According to the MHSAA’s playoff point formula, the Owls are ranked 41st out of 64 teams in the division. A win this week will go a long ways to helping the team leapfrog enough squads to crack the top-32 and punch their playoff ticket; although they’ll have to get plenty of help from other teams.
The Bobcats were credited with a 2-0 forfeit victory over Pine River last week, after the Bucks cancelled their final two games due to hazing issues on the team. Their lone win on the field came back in week five, a 34-20 victory over Roscommon.
Oscoda won last year’s match-up between the teams, 24-6.
“This is the fourth meeting with Houghton Lake and we hold a 2-1 edge,” Whitley said. “They are typically great games and this one should be as well. They feature an All State running back in Brian Morgan who we will need to keep in check. A home game, and our team is ready to play, and we will work very hard this week to prepare for our final regular season home game.”
Other games featuring Iosco County teams this week will be Whittemore-Prescott (2-6) hosting Atlanta (3-5) on Thursday and Tawas Area (0-7) hopes to find its first win on Friday, when it heads to a good Laker (6-2) squad. Hale (3-5) is scheduled to host Charlton Heston Academy (0-8) on Friday, however the Patriots have forfeited the last two weeks due to COVID-19 issues and it was unknown as of Monday morning if they would be able to play.