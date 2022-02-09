HALE —The struggles continued for the Hale boys basketball team, as they lost to sixth ranked Hillman on Friday. The Eagles lost the home North Star League Little Dipper battle, 54-28.
The undefeated Tigers led 12-3 after the first quarter and pushed that gap to 32-9 at the half and 47-14 entering the fourth.
Gage Kangas led the Eagles with 10 points, Eddie Lavere scored five points, Nick Short and Jeff Guoan added three points apiece and with two each was Brady McCadie, Nate Hall and Aidan Egresics. Zach Koepke added one point.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1 the Eagles lost a home NSL crossover game against Oscoda, 57-30.
Hale fell behind 21-1 after the first quarter, and faced deficits of 33-5 at the half and 40-17 entering the fourth.
Leading the team was Kangas with nine points, Mike Koepke scored seven, Brandon Maddox and McCadie had three points each and Lavere and Guoan chipped in with two points apiece.
Hale (1-10 overall) hosted Posen on Tuesday, hosts AuGres today (Wednesday), heads to Fairview on Friday and is in Atlanta on Tuesday.