FORFEITS GAME

FORFEITS GAME – Hale football players line up before a snap against Charlton Heston. Hale announced that it will not have enough players to compete in Friday's game at AuGres. This is the second time this season that Hale has been forced to make a decision to cancel a contest due to lack of available players. 

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – Already dancing the line of not having enough players to play on a weekly basis, the Hale football team was hit with some injuries in recent days. As a result, the Eagles have called off Friday’s North Star League Little Dipper game at ninth ranked AuGres.

“It is injuries, we do not have enough available healthy bodies,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson confirmed Thursday afternoon. “Some were football related and some not were not football related, but either way it comes down to that we don’t have enough healthy bodies.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos