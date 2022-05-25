WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott softball team hosted Posen on Monday, May 16. The Lady Cardinals came up on the short end of both contests though, 21-6 and 17-7.
In game one, Claire Blust pitched the first five and two-third innings, with Addison Ludwig getting the final out. Blust walked 17 batters and struck out six.
Brianne McClure had a triple and an RBI, Eva Stone had a double and Blust, Raylin Ludwig and Halle Hudson had one RBI each.
“We started off slow in this game,” head coach Steve Ludwig said. “We were just hitting our stride at the end of the game. This team has a lot of potential we just made errors this game.”
In game two, which went five innings, saw Ludwig take the loss as she struck out one batter and walked three.
Hudson had a double and two RBI, McClure had a double, Gracie Murphy had a hit and two RBI, Ludwig had a hit and one RBI and Stone also drove in one run.
“Ludwig held her own on the mound,” Ludwig said. “We’ve been trying different things the last few games and seeing what works for us as a team. This team has definitely grown this season.”
W-P (6-14 overall) hosts Harrison today (Wednesday) and plays at Division 4 tournament host Alcona on Tuesday for a pre-district contest.