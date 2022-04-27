PINCONNING — The Tawas Area golf team played down at the Pinconning Invitational, at Maple Leaf Golf Course on Friday. The Braves continued to show marked improvement from last spring, taking fifth out of 10 teams with a team score of 366.
“That is 40 strokes better than any 18 hole tournament last year,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “JV put up an impressive 407, and that is what varsity shot the week before at Eagle Eye. We have an incredibly deep team.”
Alex Kaems won the tournament individually, with a 74, four strokes ahead of the second place finisher.
“Kaems continues to strike the ball as well as I have ever seen,” Vainer said. “He has successfully incorporated a fade into his game and it has paid dividends.”
For the JV, Sherman Hayes shot an 87, the program’s second best score on the day.
“This was Sherman’s best performance in a competition by 18 strokes,” Vainer said. In addition to some great short game shots, he played very under control and kept the ball in play.”
Others hitting well were Devin Grathoff and Walker Hazen who each hit for 92.
“Overall, I was very impressed with the team from top to bottom,” Vainer said. “We had eight players beat double-bogey golf and five players break 100. Even Everett Hanson with his 126 was eight shots better than he has ever had, including a 58 on the front which is seven strokes better than he has ever done on nine previously. These players have been putting in a ton of time working on their games and it is starting to show.”
Tawas was at the Detroit Golf Club on Monday, hosted the Bogey’s Indoor Golf Club Invitational at Red Hawk on Tuesday, heads to Sugar Springs in Gladwin on Friday and is at the Grand Blanc Invitational on Monday.