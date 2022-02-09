TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area girls basketball team wasn’t able to get much going in their home game with Alpena on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Lady Braves fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and fell further back as the game played out, losing 52-11.
The Lady Wildcats opened the game with the first five points, though Abby Herbolsheimer knocked down a three in the left corner to make it 5-3.
Alpena closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 14-3 after the first though.
Early in the second, Elise Klinger split a pair of free throws and Anna Herbolsheimer drove to the basket for two points, though the Braves were still down 18-6.
Tawas remained behind 25-6 at the half and Alpena put the game away for good in the third, sprinting to a 48-10 lead.
The Braves were led by Abby Herbolsheimer with five points, Olivia Morand and Anna Herbolsheimer netted two points apiece and with one point each was Klinger and Reese Cadorette.
Tawas (5-9 overall) played at Gladwin on Tuesday and makes the trip up to Rogers City on Monday.