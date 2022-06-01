OSCODA — The Oscoda girls soccer team had to take on a solid Ogemaw Heights squad and a steady downpour in their Division 3 district opener on Wednesday. The Lady Owls, playing on the Lady Falcons’ home field, kept Ogemaw off the board for 25 minutes, but couldn’t hold them back after that, as they saw their season ended 4-0.
“While it was disappointing to lose, we tried to make the best of it,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “The girls enjoyed themselves on the field. The rain made things a bit slick, but they had fun with it.”
After the Oscoda defense kept Ogemaw from scoring a goal through the first 25 minutes, Ogemaw finally found the back of the net, using a nice crossing pass that was finished off with a header for a 1-0 lead.
Ogemaw’s lead was just 1-0 at the half, but it tacked on three goals in the final 40 minutes to pull away.
Emma Hofacer was in net and made 25 saves.
“Our defense this year was fantastic, led by Sophia Livvix and Sabrina Hulverson with support from Colbie Kruse and Andrea Lopez-Martinez,” Byrne said. “Our midfield works so hard every game. Jessica Montgomery and Jenalee Kotula have a huge impact on our playing. Marley Watson, Alexis Rumenapp, Nichole Leeseberg, Madison Allen, Lyv Proe and Cali Janis were all big contributors this season in the midfield and forward positions.”
Oscoda finishes the season 1-8-3 overall.
“We struggled to get the ball in the net this season, however most of our games were within one point,” Byrne said. “We are only losing one senior this year, so looking forward to a strong season next year.”