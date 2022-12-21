TAWAS CITY — For most of Saturday afternoon at Tawas Bay Ice Arena, it looked as if the Tawas Area hockey team was going to pick up a hard-fought victory over visiting Thumb Area Legion. Two goals in the final eight minutes, including one with just 1:31 remaining foiled that notion however, as the two sides played to a 3-3 tie.
The Braves opened up the game’s scoring with the first period’s lone goal, getting Gage Maxfield to find the back of the net on an assist by Jake Hazen and Cody Primm.
The Braves made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second period, with Primm scoring off a pass from Maxfield.
Thumb Legion pulled within 2-1 with 12:12 to play in the second, but Tawas regained its two goal advantage with just under eight to go in the period, getting Kyle Indreica to score an unassisted power play goal.
Thumb Legion pulled back with a goal with 7:59 to play, and knotted the game up with 1:31 to go.
Neither team could find the back of the net in the overtime session, leaving the two sides to settle with the tie.
Ethan Wood was in goal for the Braves, making 34 saves.
Tawas (2-4-1 overall) hosted the Bay Area Thunder on Tuesday, hosts Cheboygan today (Wednesday) and takes on Springfield, OH on Dec. 30 in Adrian.