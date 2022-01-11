TAWAS CITY – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference shifted to Tawas Lanes for the second matches of the season on Saturday.
The Oscoda girls team was able to improve to 2-0 on the young season, thanks to a 22-8 win over Ogemaw Heights.
“I’m very proud of my girls,” head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “I’m very proud of how they are bowling, very proud of how they support each other and most of all I’m proud of how they’re louder than anyone else out there.”
Colbie Kruse made the most noise for the Lady Owls, knocking down games of 208 and 188, Mia Winters rolled games of 171 and 155 and Paige Dalpizzol tallied games of 131 and 147.
The Oscoda boys lost their match with Ogemaw Heights, 26-4.
According to head coach Josh Obeada, Jack LeClair and Lucas Farrier were the team’s top bowlers on the day. This drops their record to 1-1.
The Whittemore-Prescott bowling teams were both able to pick up wins, putting their respective records to 1-1.
The girls inched by the Charlton Heston Academy 16-14. Leading rollers were Morgan Hawks with tallies of 148 and 134, Addi Ludwig had a game of 126 and Raylin Ludwig had a score of 124.
“The girls had a good fight and came out with the win,” girls head coach Vicki Barnes said.
The boys team had an easier time, picking up a 24.5-5.5 victory over Charlton Heston.
Cameron Smith led the team with games of 135 and 128 and Kolton Marr rolled a 128.
For Tawas, the girls team was able to take down Bay City All Saints, improving their record to 2-0.
Leading the way for the Lady Braves was Audrey Alexander with rolls of 147 and 144, Madelyn Anschuetz had tallies of 143 and 138 and Makayla Ward knocked down scores of 137 and 132.
The boys fell to 0-2 on the season, due to a 21-9 loss to All Saints.
Caden Raleigh led the squad with games of 189 and 182, Kevin Loew had rolls of 148 and 121 and Ben Lickfelt had a high game of 143.
“The team picked up three freshman players in late December and they are doing well for the team, they are Kevin Loew, Jack Wegner and Max Buyssens,” boys head coach Allen Miller said.
The Huron Shores Bowling Conference returns to action on Saturday at Village Lanes in Harrisville. Oscoda battles Bay City All Saints, W-P rolls against Alcona and Tawas takes on Ogemaw Heights.