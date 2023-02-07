MILESTONE WINS

MILESTONE WINS – Oscoda girls varsity basketball head coach Mark Toppi, left, and JV head coach Dean Caldwell, right, have both reached 100 career wins this season. The coaching duo have helped turn the once long struggling program into an area powerhouse.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – For many years, Oscoda girls basketball featured streaks no one wanted to talk about, games best forgotten, even a feeling of inevitable defeat most times they took the floor.

Varsity coach Mark Toppi and junior varsity coach Dean Caldwell have each surpassed 100 wins in their eighth season at the helm, a stunning achievement considering the decades of struggles the program had experienced prior to their arrival.

