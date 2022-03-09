POSEN — The Oscoda boys basketball team hit the road to Posen on Thursday, playing in what was their final regular season game. The Owls were able to return home with a hard-fought victory, 63-54 in what was a North Star League crossover contest.
“We did a really nice job moving the ball around Posen’s zone and getting out in transition,” head coach Mike Poland said.
The Owls had Michael Wrona score four points in the opening quarter and Michael Gepfrey hit a three early on, but Posen led 16-13 after one.
Gepfrey caught fire in the second, hitting three treys and 11 points total, while Wrona knocked down a pair from behind the long line, helping Oscoda pull ahead 30-27 at the half.
In the third, Gepfrey scored eight of the team’s 10 points, as Oscoda led 40-38 entering the fourth. There the Owls extended on their lead, thanks to Wrona scoring 14 points, including going four-of-four from the line.
The Owls were led by Gepfrey who finished with 27 points, Wrona had a career high 22 points, Brendan Apsitis, Cameron Fabyan and Trevor Miller had four points each and Blake Mallak scored two.
On Tuesday, March 1 the Owls won a home non-league game over the Charlton Heston Academy, 49-41.
Gepfrey broke free to score 20 points in this one, Michael Myles scored 16, Wrona added seven and Apsitis scored six.
Oscoda (13-7 overall) opens the Division 3 post-season today, at Whittemore-Prescott. The Owls will play the winner of Monday’s game between W-P and Alcona. Tawas Area and Charlton Heston play in the other semi-final, with the finals set for Friday. The district winner advances to the Grayling regional semi-final on Tuesday.