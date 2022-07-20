TAWAS CITY — The high school football season begins next month. First year Tawas Area head football coach Zack Blanchard is hoping that when his Braves hit the field this fall, they’ll have some impressive new jerseys to show off as well.
“The problem is that every so many years large manufacturers change their designs, so the current varsity jerseys, we don’t have enough of,” Blanchard said. “We also had a game two years ago where the paint wasn’t dry on the field so our white pants have stains on them. So, right now, we are raising money for our new jerseys.”
While Tawas struggled with numbers program-wide last year, Blanchard feels that an increased turnout in student athletes only furthers their need for jerseys.
“From what I am seeing, we are going to have a much higher number,” he said. “We are ordering 50 home and 50 away jerseys. They are form fitting, which the kids like, they last for years, we can always order more and they warranty them.”
And, as for the rumors that Blanchard is going away from Tawas’ traditional red and white color scheme? That is simply not true.
“There has been some misconception with the red to say the least,” he said. “What (the company) calls cardinal red in reality is a true red.”
On top of their new jerseys, their fund raising efforts will also go to other needs for the team.
While the program has been raising funds by selling shirts, 50-50 raffles at the Whittemore Speedway and donations from area businesses and individuals, there is still a ways to go to reach their goal.
“We need about $12,000, and we are just about at the halfway mark,” Blanchard said. “We have been pounding the pavement (raising money).”
For more information on the fundraiser, or how to donate, contact Blanchard at zblanchard@tawas.net or contact Tawas’ Board of Education office. All donations are tax deductible.
Also, of note for the program, is they’ll have a lift-a-thon fundraiser at the high school football field on Friday, July 29 at 6. p.m.
“The kids are lifting four days a week and they are working hard,” Blanchard said. “We invite everyone to come out to the lift-a-thon.”