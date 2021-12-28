OSCODA – The Oscoda wrestling team wrapped up the calendar year with a home tri-match on Wednesday, hosting Tawas Area and Valley Lutheran. The matches were held in front of the student body as part of an assembly, and the Owls used the environment to get a 48-36 win over Tawas and a 46-12 win over Valley Lutheran.
The Owls had Ian Boboltz (140/145), Anthony Ward (152), Jacob Wright (285), Jhonas Williams (103), Ethan Newcombe (112), James London (119) and Isaiah Spragg (125) were able to get two wins apiece.
Winning single matches were Chris Thompson (171) and Carson Gooch (130).
Oscoda (7-4 overall) heads to the Freeland Invitational on Thursday and opens up North Star League action on Jan. 5 in Mio.