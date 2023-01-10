OSCODA — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference saw action at Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Saturday. The Oscoda boys team was able to get a 28-2 win over Houghton Lake’s ‘B’ team, 28-2. Jace Hulverson led the team with games of 195 and 150, Jack LeClair had a 160 and Jacob Aragon rolled a 153.
“Even though we won this meet, we still struggled as a team,” head coach Josh Obeada said. “We struggled to convert our spares and it definitely showed in our scores. We plan to hit practice hard this week to work on our spare shooting. The highlight of the competition was how well the team kept building each other up. As the bowlers made mistakes, the kids were very good about bringing in positivity to cheer each other up.”