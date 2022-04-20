LINCOLN — Limited time outside didn’t slow down the Tawas Area baseball team on Thursday. The Braves, playing in their season opener at Alcona, won handily, as they rolled to 18-0 and 15-3 victories on a day that saw wind gusts reach as much as 30 miles per hour.
For game one, Ozzie Johnson tossed a complete six inning game, giving up zero runs on three hits and nine strikeouts.
“Ozzie was dominant on the mound, only using 58 pitches,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “He mixed his pitches extremely well and his use of changed speeds and location was awesome.”
Hayden Cadorette, Ethan Hedglin, Bobby Turner, Hunter Oliver and Cooper Gorman all had two hits apiece, with Cadorette driving in three runs, Hedglin had two RBI and Gorman drove in one run. Ozzie Johnson had one hit, two RBI and scored four times and Chaison Shuart had one hit and scored one run.
“Hitting started off slow but came on late,” Gorman said. “Really cool that Hayden, Hunter and Chaison all had hits in their varsity debuts on their first at bats. Defense was outstanding all day with no errors in both games.”
Game two lasted just five innings, as Hedglin got the win, tossing all five innings and giving up three earned runs on one hit, eight strikeouts and three walks.
Tawas led 7-3 through four innings and finished the Tigers off with a big eight run frame in the top of the fifth.
Johnson had two hits, four RBI and scored three runs, Hedglin had two hits, two RBI and two runs, Gavin Shawn had two hits and two RBI, Cadorette had two hits and drove in a pair as well, Turner had two runs and scored twice and Ben Bolen had one hit and two RBI.
“Although Ethan struggled with his control early, he settled down and was just as dominant,” Gorman said. “Our bats also started a bit slow but then came alive on the second time through the order.”
Tawas (2-0 overall) hosts Beaverton today (Wednesday), heads down to Freeland on Thursday, is at Ubly on Saturday and heads to Meridian on Monday.