EAST TAWAS — Last month a kickball tournament was held at Dewey Durant Park, an event that doubled as a fundraiser for the Tawas varsity softball program.
A team calling themselves Caddyshack won the event, and team members included Max Herrick, Lukas Herrick, Nicole Kirby, Jared Michalski (sponsor), Jennifer Cadorette, Kyle Indrecia, Kyle Wirt, and Abbie Cadorette.
A total of five teams competed, with team members aged 16-and older allowed to play. Stephanie Loew, one of the event organizers said they plan to hold future kickball tournaments as well.
“Considering the short notice this year in planning the event, it was a success,” Loew said. “We were able to raise $900 to give back to the Tawas Area Softball program. We have plans of hosting another event in the spring and moving forward host two tournaments a year. Each event we will donate the proceeds directly back to a Tawas Area school program or to the Tawas Area Sports boosters who do so much for our school youth sports. Everyone had such a fun day, it is always fun to watch the young kids and parents play against and with each other. Many laughs shared and a few sore muscles too.”
Loew also added that they appreciated the sponsors, which included to event sponsor JG Michalski, and also Tyler Leslie of Farm Bureau Insurance for providing water, hot chocolate and coffee and also Kenny Jordan Sr., Marcus Doan and Alyssa Groff in their help organizing the event.