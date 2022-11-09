KICKWALL WINNERS

KICKBALL WINNERS — The Caddyshack team won a kickball tournament, last month, that was put together to help support the Tawas Area Varisity softball program.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS — Last month a kickball tournament was held at Dewey Durant Park, an event that doubled as a fundraiser for the Tawas varsity softball program.

A team calling themselves Caddyshack won the event, and team members included Max Herrick, Lukas Herrick, Nicole Kirby, Jared Michalski (sponsor), Jennifer Cadorette, Kyle Indrecia, Kyle Wirt, and Abbie Cadorette.

