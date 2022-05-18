HALE — The Hale baseball team played at home against Posen in a North Star League Little Dipper twinbill on Thursday. The Eagles had a good day, and were able to come up with wins in both contests, 15-0 and 16-6.
Further details were not reported.
On Monday, May 9 the Eagles hosted Atlanta in a pair of NSL Little Dipper games. Hale split the games with the Huskies, but scores and stats were not reported.
Hale (6-12 overall, 3-3 NSL Little Dipper) was at Hillman on Monday and is off until Division 4 district action, June 4 at Whittemore-Prescott.