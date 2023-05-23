OVERALL WINNER

OVERALL WINNER – Ryan Block is pictured coming in at the end of the Oscoda Owls Spirit 5k Run, in first place. The Oscoda Area Schools student was among the 70 individuals to take part in the event on May 13.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – A total of 70 people took part in the Owls Spirit 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, May 13, at the Oscoda Athletic Complex.

This is the third Spirit Run organized since the first event in 2018. The sunny weather was a great day for the people traveling the Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) Cross Country Trail, according to Jane Negro, Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) president.

