OSCODA – A total of 70 people took part in the Owls Spirit 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, May 13, at the Oscoda Athletic Complex.
This is the third Spirit Run organized since the first event in 2018. The sunny weather was a great day for the people traveling the Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) Cross Country Trail, according to Jane Negro, Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) president.
The event was a collaborative effort of the OAS K-12 parent-teacher organization (PTO) and the Oscoda OEOF. The 5k was to raise money for the PTO’s activities for students and staff, as well as the mini-grants for OAS staff that are offered twice a year through the OEOF.
Eleven local businesses sponsored this year’s Owls Spirit 5k Run/Walk. A list of sponsors can be found on the Owls Spirit 5k page, at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org. The list of times of participants may also be found on that page.
The first runner to cross the finish line was OAS student Rylan Block, with a time of 25:35. Ellen Doherty, an OAS teacher, was the first female to cross the finish line, with a time of 30:37.
Medals were awarded to the fastest overall runners and walkers in 17 categories, for ages ranging from less than 3 to 60 and older. This was a family event, as several parents and grandparents navigated the trail with children and strollers.
Pictures and more information can be found on the OEOF website.
“We appreciate the support of the community for our students and staff at Oscoda Area Schools,” Negro said.