PINCONNING — The Oscoda girls soccer team had their second tie in as many games to begin the new season on Monday, April 11 at Pinconning. The Lady Owls gave up the first goal but managed to salvage a 1-1 tie.
“The defense was strong, led by Sophia Livvix,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “We will continue to work on items at practice.”
The game was scoreless at the half, with the Spartans taking a 1-0 lead. Jenalee Kotula answered with what was Oscoda’s first goal of the season, but the two sides weren’t able to find the back of the net from there.
Emma Hofacer was in goal and made four saves.
“Emma played a strong game in net,” Byrne said.
Wednesday’s game scheduled at John Glenn was cancelled due to weather.
Oscoda (0-0-2 overall) hosted rival Tawas Area on Tuesday, heads to Alpena on Thursday, makes the trip to Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday and heads down to Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday.