JOHANNESBURG — The Tawas Area track and field teams had yet another good showing at a multiple team track meet on Tuesday, May 10. This time at Johannesburg-Lewiston, the boys’ team came in second and the girls’ team placed third.
The boys were led by Luke Martin who won the 200 meter in a time of 24.31 and he was second in the 100. Kyle Indreica was second in the 200, Ethan Romzek was third in the 400 and Jesse Hartman and Austin Billinghurst were fourth and fifth in the 3200.
They also had the winning 4x200 relay of Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Romzek and Martin.
In the shot put, John Rogers won with a throw of 39’5.5 and Jack Busch was second. In the discus, Luther Anderson won with a throw of 137’2 and Busch was second again. Jesse Michalski was second in the pole vault and Romzek was ninth in the long jump.
For the girls’, Reese Cadorette won the 400 meter in a time of 1:03.85 and she was second in the 100 and third in the 200. Ava Busch was also third in the 400.
Aaliyah Cota was fifth in the 1600 and eighth in the 800 and Sophia Morand was ninth in the 800. Megan Wood was sixth in the 3200.
In the 300 hurdles Addison Cota was second and she was also sixth in the 100 hurdles. Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson placed 10th in the 100 hurdles.
The Lady Braves won the 4x200 relay thanks to runs by Oliva Morand, Busch, Essi Jumisko and Cadoretet and they won the 4x400 thanks to the efforts of O. Morand, Busch, Aaliyah Cota and Addison Cota.
In the shot put, Hannah Hinkley was fifth while Izzy Urban won the discus at 74’8.5 and Urban was seventh in the shot put. Addison Cota was seventh in the high jump, Juliette Johnson was third in the pole vault and Jumisko and Johnson were third and seventh in the long jump.
The Braves also hosted a home invitational on Friday, however those results were not posted as of Monday morning.
Tawas heads to Charlevoix on Thursday for a Division 3 regional.