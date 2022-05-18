MIO — The Whittemore-Prescott softball team had no problem with North Star League Big Dipper host Mio on Monday, May 9. The Lady Cardinals rolled to a pair of convincing wins, with scores of 17-1 and 21-6.
In game one, Addi Ludwig had the win pitching, as she went three innings and gave up one run, one hit, struck out five and walked one.
The offense was led by Bri McClure and Halle Hudson who had two RBI apiece, Addi Ludwig, Eva Stone and Gracie Murphy had one RBI each.
“We changed our line up completely and it seemed to work out for us,” head coach Steve Ludwig said. “Addi Ludwig did an amazing job pitching, striking out almost half of the batters she faced. Along with changing our line-up, fielding positions were switched up also and these girls didn’t disappoint. Raylin Ludwig did a great job at first for us and every girl on the team had a hit during this game.”
Game two was more of the same. A. Ludwig started the game pitching and struck out two batters in an inning of work. Claire Blust pitched the rest of the game and was able to strike out six batters.
Brianne McClure bombed a home run, smacked two doubles and also had seven RBI. Stone also had two RBI and with one RBI each was Vittoria Cogo, A. Ludwig and Hudson.
“We didn’t get a lot of chances to hit this game but when we did the team didn’t let me down,” Ludwig said. “McClure went four-for-four at the plate and we didn’t have any strikeouts this game at all. Addi Ludwig and Claire Blust definitely did their job on the mound striking out over one-third of the batters they faced. Such a great team effort by all.”
On Thursday, W-P played up at Oscoda for a pair of NSL Big Dipper contests. They lost game one 19-4 but got its revenge in game two with a 17-12 victory.
“We struggled to get going (in game one),” Ludwig said. “Our bats just weren’t where we needed them to be and defensively we had five errors, which hurt us tremendously.”
Allie Schmidt took the game one loss pitching, with A. Ludwig pitching two innings of relief and striking out four batters.
Hudson had one hit and one RBI and Schmidt also had an RBI.
Game two was an offensive party for the Cardinals.
They had Blust get three RBI, A. Ludwig and Stone each drove in two and with one RBI each was R. Ludwig, Cogo, Schmidt and Riley Stephens. Blust had a double and a single, McClure, A. Ludwig, R. Ludwig had two hits apiece, Eva Stone and Hudson had two hits apiece and Schmidt had a triple and a single.
Blust had the win pitching, as she went six innings and struck out five batters.
“Raylin got us going offensively driving in the first RBI of the night,” Ludwig said. “The team was aggressive this game and we pulled away in the second inning and didn’t look back. Our bats were on this game. We had a clean inning in the fifth, three-up three-down, with Addi Ludwig taking two of the three and McClure taking the third out.”
W-P (6-12 overall, 3-5 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Posen on Monday, hosts its own invitational on Saturday and hosts Harrison on Wednesday.