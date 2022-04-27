GLADWIN — Tawas Area sent its softball team to the Gladwin Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves came up short to host Gladwin 13-1 in the opener, but was able to bounce back to take Vestaburg in the consolation game, 16-6.
Against Gladwin, Nora Kassuba took the loss, pitching four innings. The Lady Flying G’s were led by their ace Delaney Conley, who proved to be a difficult match-up.
“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be tough,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “We faced Conley last year and fared well against her, but Conley and the entire Gladwin team has improved. Conley was locked in from the circle, throwing 97 pitches and 70 of them being strikes. We had runners on base, but could never get the timely hit we needed.”
Sierra Rhode led the offense with a double.
Against Vestaburg, Tawas had a bit of a slow start but settled down to get the win, behind pitcher McKenzie Nunn, who pitched four innings, five runs, four strikeouts and five walks.
“Not really the start we wanted surrendering four runs in the first, but we settled in and delivered a big offensive half of the inning scoring 12 of our own in the first,” Doan said. “A much needed win for our team that ended a three game skid. We still have plenty to clean up on defense, but I believe we are heading in the right direction.”
Rhode, Kaylee Pawlaczyk, Erin Gerber and Lindsay Chatt each had a double.
On Wednesday, Tawas played a doubleheader at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. The Braves lost both games 12-11 and 16-9.
In the opener, Autumn Kimsel took the loss, striking out one batter. The offense saw Chatt and Gerber get a double each.
“This was a well played game against two equal teams,” Doan said. “It was a back and forth game with scoring in every half inning besides the fourth. Nora Kassuba got the nod for her first start of the year and I thought she threw the ball well. Kassuba did an excellent job working out of a few jams and our offense kept us in the game. Up four runs in the final inning and we let the lead slip away. Two walks and an error in the final inning is not the way we wanted to end. Small mistakes to quality teams like Sacred Heart Academy can make difference in a win or loss and in this case we came out on the wrong end.”
Kimsel also suffered the setback in game two, which was shortened to four innings due to darkness.
Grace Look and Marisol Klinger had a double apiece.
“We dug ourselves a hole allowing 15 runs in the first two innings that we were not able to overcome,” Doan said. “I like the fight we showed by not giving up and scoring five in the fourth. I can’t wait for the weather to get a little better, and who knows what could have happened if we got all six innings in.”
Tawas (5-3 overall) heads to Birch Run on Thursday, plays at Breckenridge on Friday and makes the trip down to Pinconning on Monday.
“We will have a couple tough matchups this week,” Doan said.