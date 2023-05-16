HALE – The Hale track and field team hosted a North Star League meet on Tuesday, May 9. There were five teams at the event that saw the Hale girls come in second and the boys come in fourth. Oscoda was also at the meet and had their girls place fifth and their boys third.

Thee Hale girls had Rowan Hood take second in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, with Briannah Sunde also placing sixth in the 100. Liz Wolanin won the 800 at 2:48, Chloe Bernard was second in the 1,600, with Kayla Wolanin coming in third. K. Wolanin won the 3,200 at 16:58.

