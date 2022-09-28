The Tawas Area football team took on a tough Charlevoix squad on Friday. The Red Rayders, ranked eighth in Division 7, have been especially tough on defense this year, and proved it with a 45-0 victory over the Braves; their fourth straight shutout.

“I thought we went out and competed pretty well on defense,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We really only gave up 28 points and two of those touchdowns were because I gave them bad field position on offense.”

