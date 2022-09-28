The Tawas Area football team took on a tough Charlevoix squad on Friday. The Red Rayders, ranked eighth in Division 7, have been especially tough on defense this year, and proved it with a 45-0 victory over the Braves; their fourth straight shutout.
“I thought we went out and competed pretty well on defense,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We really only gave up 28 points and two of those touchdowns were because I gave them bad field position on offense.”
Charlevoix scored on touchdown runs of 12 and 37 yards to take an early 16-0 lead, and it also had a 50-yard punt return in the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead at the half.
The Red Rayders had another punt return, this time from 71-yards out to make it 31-0 in the third. Charlevoix wrapped up the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the third and it had a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
“I thought that the defensive tackles, all three of them, Fenton Gustinic, Dylan Edmonds and Eric Noeker all played pretty well,” Blanchard said. “The punt return for a touchdown was something I thought we had fixed, and all of a sudden it reared its ugly head. We did not fumble the ball, which is good. We will correct those this week, because we have a big game this week.”
Tawas (0-5 overall, 0-3 NMFC Leaders) hosts Mancelona (1-4, 0-3) The Ironmen are coming off a 42-12 loss to Elk Rapids last week.