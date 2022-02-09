OSCODA — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference named its first champion of the season on Saturday. With action taking place at Vista Lanes in Oscoda, the Oscoda girls team took down Alcona 25-5, giving the Lady Owls their fifth straight conference title.
Oscoda’s final league opponent Houghton Lake doesn’t have a team this year, giving them a perfect 7-0 league mark.
“It was a very tough battle this year, but they did fantastic and myself as their coach couldn’t be more proud of them and the way they handle every team with a big victory,” head coach Sam Skandarsky said.
Mia Winters rolled games of 243 and 213 to roll the way, Colbie Kruse knocked down a 202, Cheyanne Weidman rolled a 178, with a 148 was Sophie Otremba and Paige Dalpizzol pinned a 146.
The Oscoda boys also took on Alcona and picked up a 27-3, putting their record to 3-3 on the year.
Jace Hulverson led the way with games of 227 and 191, Jack LeClair had rolls of 191 and 137, Colin Stephan had tallies of 165 and 135, Jon Barnes pinned a 161 and with a 111 was Carter Kruse.
“We bowled our best this past weekend and it was great to watch, especially bowling at our home lanes,” boys head coach Josh Obeada said. “These guys have come a long way and are constantly improving each week.”
Tawas took on the Charlton Heston Academy.
The boys team topped the Patriots 18.5-11.5, improving their record to 3-3 on the year.
Kevin Loew had scores of 141 and 117 to lead the team, Max Buyssens rolled a 139 and Ben Lickfelt knocked down a 109.
The Lady Braves had a 20-10 victory over the Lady Patriots, putting their record to 4-2.
Brooke McClellan pinned games of 155 and 136, Makayla Ward had rolls of 139 and 135 and Madelyn Anschuetz had games of 135 and 134.
“Both teams bowled two players short for various reasons, the games were closer than the score reflected,” boys head coach Allen Miller said.
Whittemore-Prescott took on Bay City All Saints. The Cardinal boys lost 17-13, dropping their record to 1-5.
Cameron Smith led the team with rolls of 185 and 162, Bryson Melrose had scores of 161 and 151 and Kolton Marr had tallies of 132 and 128.
The Lady Cardinals came up short 19.5-10.5, which puts their record to 2-4.
Morgan Hawks had games of 199 and 142, Vittoria Cogo pinned a 142 and Raylin Ludwig knocked down a 132.
The teams head south to Monitor Lanes in Bay City on Saturday for the league’s singles tournament.