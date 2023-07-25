OSCODA – With it being the week of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, there is sure to be plenty of riverside conversation of people mulling over the idea of getting into the sport. Whether you aspire to one day paddle in the marathon, compete in one of the many smaller Michigan Canoe Racing Association races, or just simply learn how to move a canoe in the river, the Lower AuSable Canoe Club might be worth checking out.
“Everyone wants to do it (get into canoe racing) right after the marathon, so me and Vinnie Iler had been talking about it and said we have to make a club,” organizer LJ Bourgeois said. “Basically people can come out and use some of our equipment and try this out. As they progress, they move toward racing if they want, but we also do this for people who just want to do it for fitness too.”
In the weeks after the marathon, the club will meet twice a week, typically Tuesdays and Thursdays at Riverbank Park.
“People get all hyped during the marathon and they come out and try it, we get a few people who stick with it and maybe one or two who go on to the next year,” Bourgeois said. “It is really slow growing, but I like getting the part timers too. It is really just about learning the sport.”
In the group are some experienced paddlers as well. They’re ready to lend a hand with use of equipment, tips on technique or even as a paddling partner. Former marathon champions, like Jeff Kolka and Ron Hohman have attended the group as well to share their wealth of experience.
“We will go through some skill and technique go through a warm up,” Bourgeois said. “About once a week we will do a club race where you can get in the boat with an experienced racer and try to mix it up and we try to keep it pretty fair. (The former champions) came out and taught the group and went out and paddled with us, which I thought was amazing. We got a lot of support from the community and a lot of help from the legends of the sport.”
Between learning paddling technique and the high cost of racing canoes, the club aims to give easier access to a sport that has plenty of challenges facing newcomers.
“When I started, it was really hard for me to get into,” Bourgeois said. “It is very expensive to commit to and we wanted to allow people to try it out and give people the opportunity.”
The club started after the 2021 marathon, and has already had a big impact on the canoe racing community. Bourgeois expects as many as 20 paddlers from the club to participate in this weekends’ marathon. About seven of those are newcomers to the sport, who got their start in canoe racing thanks to the club.
“Last year we had Kyle Charters and Caleb Watson (as newcomers) and they did really well in their first marathon,” Bourgeois said. “This year Caleb has kept with it and he is now probably going to be in the top 20’s and there are a lot of people looking to work with him or train with him. I have been introducing him to everybody and trying to get him out with (top finishing) guys.”
While the marathon garners most of the attention, Bourgeois wants to ensure that paddlers that aspire to reach any level are welcomed at the club.
“We would like to see people do long races and we also want to see people who want to just come down and learn how to canoe and the learn the technique and the crew coordination of moving the boat down the river,” he said. “I really loved that last year we had a lot of people just come out and learn how to paddle and they had a lot of fun. Everyone thinks about canoe racing and they think it is all about the marathon, but there is more to it than that. There are shorter races, it doesn’t have to be this crazy endurance thing.”
For more information on the Lower AuSable Canoe Club, find their group on Facebook. That page will keep updated on group meetings also has sections of helpful tips.
“We just want to keep growing it, keep getting more and more people involved,” Bourgeois said. “It might never be a high number (of members) but last year, we had about 12 to 15 boats (at the club meetings) and that is a lot of people coming out and having fun.”