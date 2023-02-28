Oscoda swim

SECOND AT CHAMPIONSHIP – The Oscoda swim team poses for a photo after wrapping up a second place finish at the Independent Swim Conference championship meet at Saginaw Valley State University on Friday and Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team competed at the Independent Swim Conference championship meet on Friday and Saturday, held at Saginaw Valley State University. The Owls took second place in the regular season and took second place in this meet as well, securing their solid runner-up finish.

Conference champion Essexville-Garber won the meet with 484.5 points, Oscoda was second with 400, John Glenn came in third with 344, Caro was fourth with 312.5, Ogemaw placed fifth with 259, Chesaning was sixth with 204 and Standish-Sterling rounded out the teams in seventh with 124 points.

