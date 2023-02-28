OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team competed at the Independent Swim Conference championship meet on Friday and Saturday, held at Saginaw Valley State University. The Owls took second place in the regular season and took second place in this meet as well, securing their solid runner-up finish.
Conference champion Essexville-Garber won the meet with 484.5 points, Oscoda was second with 400, John Glenn came in third with 344, Caro was fourth with 312.5, Ogemaw placed fifth with 259, Chesaning was sixth with 204 and Standish-Sterling rounded out the teams in seventh with 124 points.
“We had a great overall season finishing with an 8-1 record and second place in the conference isn’t bad,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “Garber is pretty stacked right now and we held our own against them.”
In some more good news Oscoda qualified two divers, Aidan Taylor and Ryan Story, for the regional meet at Mason on Thursday.
Claiming first team all-conference honors was the 200 medley relay team of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph, as they came in third. Coming in eighth in the same event to also earn first team honors was Jack Garner, Taylor, Julian Gawne and Dan Helsel.
Carter Nelkie was seventh in the 200 free, Raybourn was fourth in the individual medley and Rudolph was fifth in the 50 free.
Taylor was able to win the diving portion to become conference champion and Story had a solid third place finish.
The Owls had three first teamers in the butterfly, as Raybourn, Gawne and Gabe Martin finished sixth, seventh and eighth. Rush was sixth in the 100 free and Martin was seventh in the 500 free.
The 200 free relay team of Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn finished third, Rush was also third in the backstroke and in the breaststroke the trio of Rudolph, Price and Taylor finished fifth, sixth and seventh.
Rounding out Oscoda’s first team honorees was Nelkie, Patrick Boje, Martin and Libby Mongeau as they took seventh the 400 free relay. Also taking eighth in the 400 free relay was Gawne, Helsel, Garner and Taylor.
Oscoda also had many athletes earn second team all-conference honors.
Helsel and Boje were 12th and 16th in the 200 free, Mongeau, Gawne and Price were 10th, 11th and 12th in the individual medley and Helsel was 12th in the butterfly. Zach Ridgewell also had a 16th place finish in the butterfly.
In the 100 free, Nelkie and Boje were 13th and 16 while in the 500 it was Kaleb Williams placing 12th and Garner coming in 13th.
The 200 free relay team of Nelkie, Boje, Martin and Mongeau was able to come in 10th and in the backstroke, Mongeau was ninth and Garner came in 11th.