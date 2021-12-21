WEST BRANCH – The Oscoda bowling team opened up their seasons at Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch on Saturday. Both Owl teams were able to pick up wins, to begin their respective seasons 1-0 in Huron Shores Bowling Conference action.
The boys had a blowout win over Whittemore-Prescott, 27.5-2.5.
“I am really proud of my boys,” boys head coach Josh Obeada said. “They stayed positive the entire time, even when they were struggling and they were very respectful to the other team. I look forward to what the rest of the season will bring.”
The boys rolled scores of 103 and 131 in the baker games, and were led on the day by Jace Hulverson, who rolled games of 185 and 115. Jack LeClair had games of 139 and 115 and Colin Stephan had rolls of 128 and 97.
The Lady Owls slipped by Whittemore-Prescott in a much closer match 16-14.
The girls came up short in the baker games, but had Sabrina Hulverson roll a 167 and Mia Whipkey had a 155 in the final matches to help them come back for the win.
“We had a tough day at the beginning,” girls head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “We lost both baker games and were down 10-0. We came back and ended up beating them, so overall I think it turned out to be really fantastic.”
Oscoda returns to action Jan. 8 at Tawas Lanes.