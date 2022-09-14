SHEPHERD — All three of Iosco County’s cross country teams made the trip to Shepherd on Wednesday, to take part in a big mid-week invitational.
Tawas competed in the large school division, where the boys’ placed 16th and the girls’ were 13th out of 17 teams that compiled scores.
On the boys’ side, leading the way was Dylan Vincenty-Cole with a 78th place finish and time of 20:27. Xander Whitford placed 88th on a run of 21:18, Tobias Kjoelby was 94th at 21:32, Austin Billinghurst crossed 97th on a run of 22:03, Daniel Stone ran a 22:57 to place 105th and in 121st was Vincent Lin with a 25:52.
On the girls’ side, Tawas had Aaliyah Cota finish 47th on a time of 22:06, Alyssa Runyan was 77th at 24:13, Megan Wood was 97th on a 25:34, Emma Hemker placed 98th and Mckenzie Nunn was 99th with times of 25:48 and 26:04, Ashely Runyan had a 115th place finish with a time of 28:54 and Christine Qiu was 121st at 31:44.
Tawas was at the Reese Invitational on Tuesday and heads over to the Evart Invitational on Saturday.
Oscoda also took part in the large school division. They had three girls’ compete in the race, led by Kaitlynne Stephan who was 102nd at 26:37. Avery Lopez was 114th at 28:00 and Whitney Calderwood was 122nd at 32:12.
The Owls return to action on Tuesday at the Charlton Heston Academy for the first North Star League jamboree.
In the small school division was Hale had its boys’ team finish 11th and its girls’ team came in 12th, out of 12 teams that scored.
The boys’ were paced by Alex Wanty who was 11th on a time of 18:16. Sean Bernard was 21st at 19:06, Paxton Downing was 70th with a 23:11, Brady McCadie was 87th at 24:31, Lawrence Mullins came in 96th on a time of 27:27 and Reece Ready had a 100th place finish by timing out at 30:20.
The Lady Eagles saw Elizabeth Wolanin lead the way, coming in 59th with a time of 26:28, Kayla Wolanin had a 74th place finish on a time of 28:54, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was 84th at 32:13, Elizabeth Gibson came in 87th on a time of 36:00 and Emily Bain was 88th by timing out at 36:01.
Hale was at the Reese Invitational on Tuesday and competes again this coming Tuesday in the first North Star League jamboree at Charlton Heston.