TAWAS CITY — Losing is never fun. On some occasions it can at least be beneficial though, like the Tawas Area boys basketball team’s 77-42 setback at home against Alpena Thursday.
“I think Alpena is really good and I think they played really well,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said. “We tried to focus on taking away their inside game, which is almost impossible to do and when we did, they shot the ball outside really well. They were efficient, it is not like they shot a bunch of threes, they just shot really well.”
The Wildcats stormed to a 19-3 lead after the opening tip, but Jake Look ended their run with a three pointer and close range basket to make it 19-8. Vinnie Frank and Alex Kaems helped the Braves draw within 21-12 with baskets by the end of the first.
Kaems also started the second quarter with a three pointer from the right corner to cut the hole to 21-15.
Alpena caught fire again from here, and though Tawas has a pair of threes in the quarter by Ethan Hedglin, the Wildcats led 39-24 at the break.
“At times we came down and moved the ball really well, we made some nice cuts and we had some nice screen work,” Kaems said. “Then, all of a sudden, we would have an awful turnover, just unforced like we are rushing things too much. We have been talking about it all season, that if we could relax a little more on offense and if we can turn up the physicality a little bit more on the defensive end it would help. I think we are capable of it but we are running out of time.”
Alpena’s lead ballooned to 59-33 after the third and it took its biggest lead of the night at 72-42, before Frank closed out the game with a steal and fast-break basket for the 72-44 final.
“It is tough to beat a team like that, if they play as well as they did,” Kaems said. “That is a team that is better than any team in our region, so it is nice to play a team like that.”
Kaems led the Braves with 10 points, Frank finished with nine, Gabe Kaniszewski and Hedglin had six points apiece, Look added five, Evan Mochty put in three, Granite Barringer and Gavin Dukaj had two points each and Ben Calleja had one.
On Monday, Feb. 21 Tawas won a home game over Alcona, 89-57.
The Tigers led 19-16 after the first quarter, but seven points by Mocthy and six by Kaniszewski in the second helped the Braves surge to a 39-37 lead by the half.
Tawas led 55-45 entering the fourth and put the game away in the final eight minutes thanks to 11 points by Frank and 10 by Kaems in the frame.
Leading the way was Frank with 16 points, Kaniszewski netted 13, Kaems and Mochty each finished with 12, Hedglin finished with 11, Dukaj added 10, Look poured in eight, with five was Barringer and Gavin Spencer chipped in with two.
Tawas (11-5 overall) was at third ranked and undefeated Hillman on Tuesday, heads to Alpena on Thursday and wraps up the regular season on Friday, when it plays Elk Rapids at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Braves begin Division 3 district action on Wednesday, against the Charlton Heston Academy in Whittemore-Prescott. Alcona, W-P and Oscoda fill out the rest of the bracket.
“We should be ready for the tournament,” Kaems said.