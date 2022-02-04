GAYLORD — The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team made the trip to Gaylord for the Northern Michigan Championships on Saturday. The Cardinals managed to come in 13th place out of 36 teams.
Sam Vyner was fourth place in 145 and Gabby Murphy and Dillan Parent were fifth in 103 and 140.
Thomas Sauners (119), Eli Murphy (125) and James Morrison (152) won two matches each and Gracie Murphy (119) and Jesse Morrison (171) won a single match apiece.
“I thought we wrestled good on the day against tough competition, I’m proud of all my wrestlers,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted North Star League foes Mio and Oscoda. They topped both to keep their conference record perfect. They took down Mio 52-22 and defeated Oscoda 60-9.
Winning both their matches were Seth Pope, Caiden Balliet, Dillan Parent, Hunter Johnsson, Jesse Morrison, William Stothers and Faith Keller. Going 1-0 was Madison Kennedy and splitting their matches was Gabrielle Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Eli Murphy, Sam Vyner and James Morrison.
“We wrestled pretty good, we still have to work on some technique,” Wilson said.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19 the Cardinals won two NSL matches in Rogers City. They Cardinals took down host Rogers City 54-17 and dominated Alcona 66-6.
Going 2-0 in their matches was Gabrielle Murphy, Gracie Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Carly Cowles, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner and Faith Keller. Going 1-1 was Seth Pope, Serenity Hayes and Jesse Morrison.
On Saturday, Jan. 22 W-P was at Mio for an individual invitational. Vyner took second place with Morrison and Parent each taking third place. Saunders was able to come in fifth.
W-P (18-3 overall, 4-0 NSL) hosts Division 4 team districts on Thursday, Feb. 10 and is in the Oscoda individual district on Saturday, Feb. 12.