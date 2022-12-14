OSCODA — The Oscoda boys basketball team served as hosts to Cedarville in a non-league game on Saturday. Playing in just their second game of the year, the Owls came up short, by a score of 62-37.

They were led offensively by Thad Spragg, who chipped in 10 points, Blake Mallak netted nine, Gage Woodward put in eight and with five points apiece was Connor McNichol and Michael Myles.

