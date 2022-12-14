OSCODA — The Oscoda boys basketball team served as hosts to Cedarville in a non-league game on Saturday. Playing in just their second game of the year, the Owls came up short, by a score of 62-37.
They were led offensively by Thad Spragg, who chipped in 10 points, Blake Mallak netted nine, Gage Woodward put in eight and with five points apiece was Connor McNichol and Michael Myles.
On Friday, Oscoda opened the season with a lopsided home North Star League crossover win over Fairview, 58-36.
“We are a really young team with only one senior and three sophomores,” head coach Mike Poland said. “It was nice to see them get a win but we also have plenty of things to work on. This group works hard and I truly believe they have a bright future.”
Spragg was able to score 15 points in this one, Myles scored 11, Woodward put in 10, Mallak and McNichol each added nine and Jaeden Ullman and Nick Snyder were good for two points apiece.
Oscoda (1-1 overall) hosted AuGres on Monday, heads up to Posen on Friday and heads up to Atlanta on Monday.