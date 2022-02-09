The Hale girls basketball team made the trip to Hillman for a North Star League contest on Thursday. The Lady Eagles started off by falling behind by more than 20 points in the first quarter, and ultimately lost 65-21.
The Lady Tigers led 27-3 after the first quarter, 35-12 at the half and 55-16 entering the fourth.
“It probably sounds crazy, but the first quarter was not as bad as the score,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We played better than the first time around, but couldn’t finish. We rebounded the ball well and we were better in transition defense but they are the better team. We have had a sporadic last couple of weeks, so it was good to play. We now have a lot of games in the rest of the month, so hopefully we can keep improving and stay healthy.”
Abby Parkinson led the team with seven points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one block, Dalaney Kimmerer had six points, six rebounds and two steals, Erica Bernard added four points and four rebounds, Bailey Hewitt had two points and three rebounds and Kaitlin Hollis had two points and two rebounds.
Hale (3-8 overall, 1-3 NSL Little Dipper) was at fifth ranked Posen on Monday, hosts Fairview on Thursday and heads to Atlanta on Tuesday.