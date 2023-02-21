OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team picked up another impressive win last week.

The Owls were swimming at an Independent Swim Conference dual at John Glenn on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and they outswam the Bobcats 98-82. Oscoda wraps up the dual meet portion of the schedule with an 8-1 record, and are second place in the ISC behind only Essexville-Garber.

