OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team picked up another impressive win last week.
The Owls were swimming at an Independent Swim Conference dual at John Glenn on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and they outswam the Bobcats 98-82. Oscoda wraps up the dual meet portion of the schedule with an 8-1 record, and are second place in the ISC behind only Essexville-Garber.
“We swam well,” assistant coach Jeff Rush said. “We have a few things we need to hammer out but with the size of our team and the depth of the squad we should do well at the conference meet. Our B and C swimmers have made so much progress over the course of the season and are going to pick up some much needed points at (the conference championship meet).”
In the opening event, the medley relay, Oscoda won behind swims of Joe Rush, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph. They also had a third place team in the same event, with the efforts of Jack Garner, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Dan Helsel.
The 200 free saw second, fourth and fifth place finishes from Carter Nelkie, Kaleb Williams and Helsel. The individual medley had Raybourn, Libby Mongeau and Julian Gawne coming in second, third and fifth. In diving Oscoda had first and second place finishes from Taylor and Ryan Story.
Raybourn was able to win the butterfly, with Martin and Gawne coming in third and fourth. Rush won the 100 free, while Nelkie and Patrick Boje placed fourth and fifth in the same event.
In the lengthy 500 free, it was Martin in third and Garner in fifth. The 200 free relay team of Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn was second, with the team of Nelkie, Boje, Gawne and Mongeau placing third in the same event.
The backstroke had Rush, Garner and Mongeau place second, fourth and fifth, Rudolph, Price and Taylor were second, third and fourth in the breaststroke.
The night ended with a come-from-behind win in the 400 free relay, thanks to Nelkie, Boje, Martin and Mongeau. Also in the 400 free relay was the third place squad of Gawne, Garner, Williams and Taylor.
Oscoda wraps up the season on Friday and Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University for the ISC championship meet.