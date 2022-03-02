IOSCO COUNTY — The biggest weekend of high school wrestling is finally upon us. Friday and Saturday will be jam-packed with the best wrestlers from across the state, as they convene on Ford Field in Detroit to decide individual MHSAA state championships across all divisions and weight classes.
Iosco County will be well-represented, as an unprecedented 14 wrestlers will make the trip to the event, as they vie for spots on the podium.
Tawas Area had the two lone regional champions from the county, in Lukas Herrick and Trace Reay. The Braves also had Luke Martin place second.
Herrick, a senior, will battle in the 215 weight class and is making his second state finals appearance, after taking second place last year. He is 39-2 in his matches this winter.
“It is a dream come true,” Herrick said of competing at the finals again. “It is going to be some great competition where I will be going up against a guy (Caden Ferris) who doesn’t have any losses this year. I just have to make light work of everyone else and when Ig et to him it is game time. I have to make him uncomfortable, make him wrestle my match. I want to be Tawas’ first state champion wrestler.”
Reay, a freshman, hopes to make some noise in his first trip to the finals. He has a 29-4 record and will compete in the 125 weight class.
“I have wanted to (go to the finals) since I was in youth wrestling,” he said. “I want to try and make the podium, that would be pretty cool.”
Martin, a junior is a first time qualifier. He will take part in the 160 weight class and enters with a record of 35-4.
“It felt pretty good, like all my hard work is starting to pay off,” he said of making the finals. “I am going in with a mindset to win. Gavin Wilmoth from Traverse City St. Francis is pretty much the only kid I am worried about. I just have to use what I have learned in the last couple of weeks and not be discouraged even though he beat me three times already.”
Oscoda will send four to the event, including three experienced seniors and a first-timer freshman.
Senior Anthony Ward will be making his fourth state finals appearance, and finished sixth place last year. He will compete in the 145 weight class and comes in with a 42-3 record this winter. He took second at the regional meet to get to this point.
“I’m ready, I feel like I am prepared and this is my last year so it is time to roll,” Ward said. “I am definitely looking to get on the podium, and I see myself in the first place match. The environment there is exciting, I love it. I am ready for this tournament.”
Fellow senior James London (119) looks to reach the podium as well, in what is his second state finals appearance. London has a 32-10 record this year and was fourth at the regional meet.
“That is definitely the goal,” he said. “After I didn’t make it (to states) my first two years I wanted to make it through in my last two. I am just going to wrestle my heart out. The weight class looks hard, but if I give it my all, I should (do well). It is just exciting to be going again.”
A third senior Ian Boboltz (135) makes a return trip to the finals as well. Boboltz, who was third at regionals, has a 44-9 record in his matches coming in to what will be his second trip to the finals.
“It is my second year in a row making it but I have gotten a lot better since last year, I think I have a much better chance at doing well,” he said. “The seniors that I am going with, I have wrestled with for most of my career, so it is pretty cool that they are going to states with me. I’m proud of our freshman for making it there too.”
That freshman is Jhonas Williams, who is in the 103 weight class with a 31-14 record. He makes the finals thanks to finishing fourth in the regional meet.
“It was exciting (to qualify), I was in the blood round and I was winning 8-0 and when I pinned him, I was pretty excited,” he said. “It is a pretty good weight class but I think if I can just wrestle hard I can do pretty good.”
Whittemore-Prescott has an impressive seven qualified for the state tournaments; including five that will take part in the first ever girls’ tournament.
Dillan Parent, a junior in the 140 weight class, took third at the regional meet and has a season record of 44-7. This will be his first appearance at the event.
“It feels good, my freshman year I was ineligible and I couldn’t wrestle individuals that year and last year I lost in my blood round, so I feel like I am avenging myself from that. I am excited that seven people from our team made it. I can’t wait.”
Samuel Vyner is a freshman who took fourth at the regional meet. He will take part in the 152 weight class with a 41-11 record.
“It means a lot (to make it), it is a big accomplishment and I’m only a freshman,” he said. “I think I will do pretty decent, I don’t know if I will place or not, I’m the only freshman that is going in my weight class. It is going to be tough because the juniors and seniors are more physical and more developed than I am.”
Faith Keller took third place in 255 at the girls regional. She has a 20-11 record this year and should have a good chance to place in the top eight for a coveted spot on the podium.
“I’m really excited, we have all been working really hard this year and I think we could get first as a team as well,” Keller said. “It is my senior year, so I want to go out with a bang and get first. It is definitely going to be tricky, the girl that beat me at regionals I would have to wrestle in semi-finals and the girl I would face in the finals beat me three times. I will give it all I’ve got, these are going to be my last matches of my high school career.”
Freshman Gabby Murphy makes the trip in 105. She has a 37-9 record this year and took fourth place in regionals.
“I think it is pretty cool, since this is the first MHSAA (girls’ finals),” she said. “I think I have a good chance of placing, but I will just go there and see. Whatever happens, happens. I just need to keep the mindset that I worked harder than most people and that I’ve been waiting for this.”
Also taking fourth at the regional meet was junior Carly Cowles, in the 135 weight class. She has a 30-12 record this year.
“I am really excited, nervous, but more excited than nervous,” she said. “I have beaten the girl who won the other region before, and there are a couple injuries in our region, so that is going to play a big role. I just have to be in the right mindset and keep working hard at practice up until finals.”
Freshman Serenity Hayes will make the trip in the 130 weight class. She has a season record of 23-11 and placed fifth in the regional meet.
“I kind of knew I was going to place (at regionals), but it was exciting knowing I was going to states as a freshman at the first big girls meet in Michigan,” she said. “If I push myself and try really hard I can place, I just have to really fight for it. You can’t underestimate them and you have to believe that you can still win. You can’t underestimate anyone you wrestle.”
Maddison Kennedy, a junior in the 155 weight class rounds out the state qualifiers. She had no wrestling experience heading into this year but still managed a 9-8 record and took seventh in the regional.
“When I started wrestling, I definitely didn’t think that I would ever place or make it out of anything.” she said. “(At two meets) I placed and I never expected that to happen. I went to regionals thinking I was going to lose and then when I won, I was like wow, now I have one match left to qualify. I won (that match) and it felt super good. I have been wrestling for two-and-half months, I am just happy to be there, if I go and I don’t place it is still fun.”