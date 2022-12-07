OSCODA — Oscoda was able to make things interesting at times in its season opening girls basketball game on Wednesday. The Lady Owls couldn’t quite get over the hump though against visiting Alpena, a Division 1 team, falling 57-53.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Alpena won their district last year and have their two best players back,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “I was happy we were able to fight back and we did pretty good at making some shots and free throws at the end, it was just a little too late. I think if there was a couple more minuets put on the clock, it would have gotten more interesting. I think we had momentum there at the end, it was just too big of a hole.”

