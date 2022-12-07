OSCODA — Oscoda was able to make things interesting at times in its season opening girls basketball game on Wednesday. The Lady Owls couldn’t quite get over the hump though against visiting Alpena, a Division 1 team, falling 57-53.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Alpena won their district last year and have their two best players back,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “I was happy we were able to fight back and we did pretty good at making some shots and free throws at the end, it was just a little too late. I think if there was a couple more minuets put on the clock, it would have gotten more interesting. I think we had momentum there at the end, it was just too big of a hole.”
The Owls trailed 55-45 with 3:18 to play in the game, but two free throws by Luella Whipkey and two more from the line by Mia Whipkey closed that gap to 55-49 with just over two minutes remaining.
M. Whipkey split a pair of charity shots to trim that to 55-50, but Alpena all but iced the game, with a transition bucket in the paint to claim a 57-50 lead just moments later.
M. Whipkey made three-of-four from the line in the final 20 seconds to bring Oscoda within 57-53.
“I felt like we didn’t stick to our game plan like we wanted to,” Toppi said. “We were trying to keep the ball away (from their best defender) and we just kept throwing the ball back to where she was. I thought they didn’t give up though, we got down by 14 and all of a sudden we made a little run to cut it to four at the end. I was glad we kept fighting; I think we can get them next time we play them.”
Alpena opened the game with 12-6 lead. Kingsley Backstrom trimmed that lead to 12-11 by the end of the first quarter though, first getting an and-one play and then she followed that with a fast-break hoop on a nice pass from M. Whipkey.
The Wildcats took a 25-14 lead midway through the second though. L. Whipkey sank a three that made it 25-17 and Backstrom also had a short shot attempt that rolled its way in that made it a 27-19 Alpena lead at the half.
Alpena took its biggest lead of the game; 41-27 late in the third quarter. M. Whipkey was able to bury a pair of threes and Ava Gooch sent one in from behind the long line as well; pulling Oscoda within 47-36 entering the fourth.
Gooch netted five quick points to kick off the starting frame, first getting a pair of free throws and then she sank a three pointer that made it 47-41.
Alpena was able to take a 55-45 lead a few minutes later though, and hung on from there.
“We have two seniors, but there were times that we had four girls that have never played a varsity game before this,” Toppi said. “That is asking a lot when you’re playing a team like Alpena.”
Leading the way in the setback was M. Whipkey with 18 points, Backstrom finished with 12 points, Gooch netted eight, L. Whipkey chipped in with seven and Elle Kellstrom added four points.
On Friday, Oscoda played at Bay City Central, another Division 1 team, winning that non-league contest, 48-24.
“We were excited, Central is down a little bit, they lost their leading scorer but to go down there to the city and play a big school it is another test,” Toppi said. “We were preaching to them non-stop that we don’t care if we win these games, we want to win them all but if we don’t it is not the end of the world, if we get better from it that is all that matters. We have to play someone as good as us or better than us to get better.”
The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter; with Backstrom netting 10 of the teams’ points in that frame, but threes by L. Whipkey and M. Whipkey in the second quarter helped the Owls to claim a 25-20 lead at the half.
Oscoda pushed its lead to 41-28 entering the fourth and an M. Whipkey three pointer helped them finish off the win.
Backstrom finished with 19 points, M. Whipkey hit three treys and finished with 13 points, L. Whipkey netted nine points, Gooch scored three and Kellstrom and Kyden Ehle added two points apiece.
“Kingsley was an absolute beast, she had 10 points in the first quarter and she was unstoppable, she did everything right,” Toppi said. “Everyone played hard. It doesn’t matter if a school like Bay City Central is down, they have 1300 kids, it is always going to be a challenge when they have that many kids at the school.”
Oscoda (1-1 overall) hosted Midland High on Tuesday, is at home against Cedarville on Saturday and hosts Posen on Dec. 16.