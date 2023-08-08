Standings - as of Aug. 2, 2023

Early Shift

1. Tres Golf Istas 185

2. Sgt. Bilko 180

3. Don’t Know 177

4. Desparados 175

5. Them Guyz 173

6. Misfits 168

7. Do-Overs 152

7. Trouble Brewing 152

9. John Deere 147

10. Three Stooges 146

10. CC & S 146

12. Awful Three 139

13. Git It Dun 125

14. Amigos 114

Late Shift

1. Good Bad No Ugly 166

2. Sand Baggers 160

3. 3 D*cks 158

4. Stogies and Bogies 154

5. Joe & the Poor Boys142

5. Putt Pirates 142

7. Another Overhaul 140

8. Sh*t Baby What? 137

9. Beer Run 133

10. E.S.S. 131

10. Shanks A Lot 131

12. Slap Blanch 128

13. Sultans of Swing 127

14. Hack Attack 126

15. Three Amigos 118

16. Bud Weisers 117

17. Fun 112

18. Bottoms Up 102

19. Pin High 100

20. Silver Bullets 96

Tags