ROSCOMMON — The Tawas Area golf team had another busy week filled with tournaments at some of the best courses in the state last week.
The Braves wrapped up their three events in a five day span on Friday, playing the Loop at Forest Dunes Golf Club in Roscommon. Tawas shot an 18-hole team score of 374, unable to crack the top five in the 18-team event.
“Yet again the boys were challenged against primarily Division 1 opponents on an incredibly difficult course that was playing from 6800 yards,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “It was amazing experience. It is a very unique links-style course that plays very differently than most courses. The property and the facilities there were some of the nicest I have ever seen. The tournament was also very unique. There were 18 teams, and each team played together on the same hole. So, the tournament had the team play in a five-some the whole day. It was great to get to watch the players play an entire round and they had a great time playing with their teammates.”
Alex Kaems just missed the top 10 with a score of 80, Jake Look shot a 96, Granite Barringer shot a 97 and Walker Hazen and Robert Jenkins each shot a 101.
“Knowing how long and difficult the course was, I am very pleased with all the individual scores,” Vainer said. “My goal was for the other four boys besides Alex was to stay close to 100. They certainly did that.”
On Thursday, Tawas played at the West Branch Country Club. They finished third in the nine team event, with a team score of 353.
“For a course that is playing about the length of the regional finals tournament, this is a great number,” Vainer said. “We had seven players break 100. Last year, we did not have a single round under 100 except those by Kaems. We had some very good individual performances that helped the team shoot the 353.”
Kaems finished third with a 79, Barringer was 10th with an 87, Hazen shot a 91, Cody Primm had a 95, Look and Jenkins each carded a 96, Austin Baker came in with a 97, Everett Hanson shot a 115 and Sherman Hayes tallied a 124.
On Monday, May 2 the Braves played at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc.
“It was another amazing opportunity for the boys to play one of the best courses in the state against very stiff competition,” Vainer said. “While we did finish near the bottom against the primarily Division 1 field, the team put up a very respectable 379 on a course that played 6633 yards, which is about 150 yards further than the Division 3 State Finals were last year.”
Kaems hit an 82 to lead the way, Hazen shot a 95, Barringer was in with a 100, Look hit a 102 and Devin Grathoff shot a 110.
Tawas was at Boyne Alpine on Monday, hosted John Glenn at Red Hawk Golf Course on Tuesday, is at a nine hole match at the Quest in Houghton Lake on Thursday and is at the Midland Country Club on Monday.